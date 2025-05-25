David Shapiro: Time to fight back against loud gaslighting on vaccines

I had the misfortune to injure myself at the height of COVID-19 and spend three months in a senior nursing facility for rehabilitation.

It was before a vaccine was out and the last place you wanted to be, with news stories reporting high body counts in such facilities as seniors took the biggest pandemic hit.

I was quarantined upon admission in a small room with four other newcomers. Ten days crammed together with patients most likely to have COVID-19.

Frightened long-term elderly patients who were used to family members spending long parts of most days with them were cut off.

We got two visitors a week for 15 minutes, meeting outdoors at opposite ends of a long table with a monitor watching. Or visitors could come to the locked glass doors and talk by cellphone through the glass.

Liberation began when the first vaccines were approved. A doctor and nurse went room to room, office to office, and everyone got the shot. There were a few brief injection site reactions and flu-like symptoms, but no serious side effects among the dozens of us inoculated.

Finally, a small measure of safety. Patient interaction and visitation increased. Amazingly, there wasn’t a single COVID-19 case at the facility the months I was there.

I’ve taken all my boosters since, and they, along with caution, have kept me and my vulnerable underlying conditions COVID-free (knock on wood).

I accept the lesser side effects and live with the risk of very rare major reactions most medicines have. They can’t be worse than leaving this world curled on my stomach with a tube down my throat.

It’s infuriating that the Trump administration led by conspiracy-minded Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. is moving to severely restrict COVID-19 vaccines shown to have saved more than a million lives and many more hospitalizations — mostly among the elderly.

This autumn’s boosters may be held up for testing that’s medically and ethically questionable, though there’s the prospect of an exception for those of us over 65.

At this stage of the pandemic, I’ve no wish to force vaccination on those who don’t want it, but it’s unconscionable to deny a proven vaccine to those who do want and need it.

False claims that COVID-19 is little more than a common cold are dangerous. We’ve had more than a million COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., many times more than colds and flu. At its worst, overflowing hospitals built makeshift morgues in parking lots.

It was the deadliest disaster in our history, and those who diminish it essentially say, “Bah, just a bunch of old people who were going to die anyway.”

But vaccine denial gets the young, too, as we foolishly revive dangerous childhood measles we had eradicated.

Gov. Josh Green, a medical doctor, was in Washington last week defending COVID-19 vaccines before a Senate committee. He took grief from Republican senators on his medical credibility and constituents who think he travels too much.

We shouldn’t fault him for answering a request to testify. We’re losing generations of public health gains to extremism, and those who have a voice must speak up.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.