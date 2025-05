When I wrote in 2022 that June Jones would be the best choice for football coach at the University of Hawaii, I had to respond to ridiculous claims that the column was part of a media campaign masterminded by Jones.

I bring that up now because it must be clear that Keith Amemiya has never suggested I write anything supporting his application for athletic director at UH. I’m doing it for the simple reason that I think he’s the best person for the job, by far.

I’m sure there are other intriguing candidates who were among those interviewed last week. There always are.

But hopefully those involved in making this hire have learned from the past. The UH athletic director must know the lay of the land to have a chance at success.

The only constants in college athletics are change, and the never-ending need for money. And when it’s UH, more challenges come into play because of our unique geography and sports culture.

It’s all intertwined, making things murky on the sunniest of days. From just about any angle you look at it, AD at UH looks like an unsolved puzzle with missing pieces.

But Amemiya’s resume includes successfully solving such a riddle, to the benefit of Hawaii’s young athletes.

When I met him in 1998 he was a 32-year-old attorney who had just been hired to head the Hawaii High School Athletic Association.

Being the HHSAA chief was easy. That is, if you accepted that your state was decades behind on some basics like Title IX compliance, corporate sponsorship and classification … and that, for some strange reason, there was no state football championship or tournament.

Amemiya worked quickly and tirelessly to bring together hopelessly divided factions of big and small schools, public and private schools and Oahu and neighbor island leagues. He reminded everyone that they were all there for the same reason: To serve the state’s high school student-athletes.

He led from the front, like when he and his wife, Bonny, donated money for a new scoreboard at Roosevelt High School because it was in their neighborhood.

After just a couple of years, positive change that many had long given up on was reality. Small schools could compete with other small schools, addressing competitive and, in some sports, safety issues. More sports — boys and girls — had state championships to strive for.

Amemiya’s most impressive achievement with the HHSAA was on the heels of the 2008 recession when funding was cut drastically for high school sports. He led the “Save Our Sports” campaign that raised $1.8 million to keep public school athletics going. A similar effort raised money for Molokai High School’s interisland travel so it could continue to compete in the Maui Interscholastic League.

Amemiya, now a senior VP at Central Pacific Bank and CPB Foundation’s Executive Director, continues to fundraise for athletic programs in distress. Via his presidency of the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii and as Gov. Josh Green’s appointed sports expert, he helps lead the Luna Strong effort. It helps Lahainaluna’s sports teams continue to compete despite losing most of their athletic equipment in the wildfires of 2023.

During his 11 years with the HHSAA, Amemiya became a leader in the National Federation that governs high school sports. One knock on him is that he doesn’t have the same kind of contacts and experience at the college level. But, he’s just a Zoom call away from meeting whomever he needs to meet.

I talked about why I think Amemiya is the right person on the Pacheco and Hart Show on 1420-AM last Thursday. Some are good at bringing people together, some are good at raising money. Few can do both as well as Amemiya. Chris Hart said he doesn’t officially endorse anyone for the job, but agreed that access to anyone you want on Bishop Street is a huge asset for a UH athletic director.

“There are three aspects of this job that are paramount,” Hart texted me later. “Raising money, facilities and understanding local politics. Keith checks all those boxes. In areas he lacks experience, he can hire staff to help with that.”

Amemiya does have experience with the Aloha Stadium Authority, which he served on from 2015 to 2021. That, and his relationship with Green, should help with the new stadium construction. And those are two credentials no AD candidate from out-of-state can claim.

Detractors might say Amemiya is 0-for-4 in recent years — two political elections, and two previous runs at UH athletic director.

I see those as attributes. He is persistent, and his skin is thickened. Any college athletic director, no matter how successful, needs that.

Most of all, there is no denying where Keith Amemiya’s heart is.