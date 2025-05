Oklahoma infielder Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (2) celebrates as she runs home to score a run in the second inning on Saturday.

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Maryknoll alumna Nelly McEnroe-Marinas homered and scored three runs and ‘Iolani grad Ailana Agbayani went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI as four-time defending NCAA softball champion Oklahoma dominated Alabama 13-2 in five innings on Saturday to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners advanced to the WCWC for the ninth year in a row. They blew the game open with an eight-run top of the third inning for a 9-0 lead. McEnroe-Marinas, who had walked twice, homered in the four-run fifth that made it 13-2.

UH men’s basketball camps set for June

The first two University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior Basketball Camps are scheduled for June.

The UH men’s basketball team’s coaching staff, select players and special instructors will be conducting two four-day Rainbow Warrior Basketball Camps in June.

The camps are open to participants ages 6 through 17.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

There is a registration fee of $275 per session.

>> Session 1: June 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>> Session 2: June 23-26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration ends at 4:30 p.m. on the business day ahead of each session. No walk-up registration will be accepted. There is a $35 cancellation fee and non-refundable 6% processing fee.

Registration is available at the “camps” section at hawaiiathletics.com.

For further information, contact assistant coach Rob Jones at rtjones7@hawaii.edu or Jake Nishimura at uhmbkb@hawaii.edu. Requests for disability accommodations should be made as early as possible.