Magic runs out for Hawaii baseball team at Big West tourney

UH coach Rich Hill flashed shaka signs to fans after the Rainbows were eliminated by Cal Poly on Saturday at Fullerton, Calif.

Starter Freddy Rodriguez unleashed a pitch. He threw six innings against his former team, allowing three hits, two earned runs while striking out three.

FULLERTON, CALIF. >> The Hawaii baseball team’s “Manoa Magic” reached its expiration date.

The Rainbow Warriors, who had produced several comebacks this season, could not muster another in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Cal Poly before a crowd of 579 at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif.

After losing to top-seeded UC Irvine in Thursday’s opening round of the double-elimination segment, the ’Bows needed to prevail in the next four to win the Big West Championship tournament and earn the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Regionals. The ’Bows ousted Cal State Fullerton on Friday to set up Saturday’s win-or-go-home showdown against No. 2 seed Cal Poly.

The outcome eliminated the ’Bows from the inaugural tournament and, most likely, ended their season at 35-21.

The travel itinerary calls for the ’Bows to remain in Orange County until Monday, the same day the field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced. But UH coach Rich Hill acknowledged the ’Bows’ chances are “slim and none.”

“It’s like Jim Carrey in ‘Dumb and Dumber,’” Hill said. “One in a million. ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance?’ I guess there’s always a chance. But it’s like the movie line.”

The ’Bows opened with three consecutive hits, including Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s run-scoring double in the first inning.

They eventually loaded the bases with no outs against left-hander Luke Kovach, who was making his third start after rehabbing for 16 months because of an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. But Kovach struck out Jared Quandt and Kamana Nahaku before inducing Shunsuke Sakaino to ground out to end the inning.

The ’Bows would not score again against Kovach, who exited after the second inning; Josh Morano, who pitched 6 1/3 innings, and Jake Torres, who stranded two runners in scoring position in the ninth inning for the two-out save. All three are left-handed pitchers, forcing the ’Bows to adjust their batting order. Left-swinging second baseman Shunsuke Sakaino, who usually bats leadoff or second, moved down to the seventh spot. Right-handed Kevin Ferguson made his second start of the season as the designated hitter.

“That DH spot has been a little bit of a bugaboo for us,” Hill said. “It had four strikeouts (on Friday).

Although Kovach was expected as the “opener” — the first in an ensemble of pitchers — the ’Bows did not anticipate a long outing from Morano, who targets the edges with sharp-breaking sliders and curves. “I don’t blame them for keeping Morano in there,” Hill said.

Hill countered with right-hander Freddy Rodriguez, a set-up pitcher who would be making his second start of the season. In a pre-game strategy session, Hill tried to remind Rodriguez to not lose focus against his former teammates. Rodriguez played two seasons with the Mustangs before transferring to UH last summer.

“He was amazing in handling it,” Hill said. “I had that talk with him just to say (facing a former team) is an attachment to this start. I couldn’t even get the words out of my mouth. He said, ‘Coach, I’m good. I get it. I know what you’re trying to say. I want to execute pitches and stay in the moment. The opponent has nothing to do with it.’”

Rodriguez did not allow a hit in the first three innings. In the fourth, Cal Poly’s Ryan Fenn and Alejandro Garza hit back-to-back singles. Both advanced on Rodriguez’s wild pitch. Nate Castellon’s sacrifice fly brought home Fenn to tie it at 1. Garza went to third on the play. Casey Murray then chopped a ball down the first-base line. Rodriguez fielded the ball, but his toss to first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa was too late to get Murray. Garza raced home on the play to give the Mustangs’ a 2-1 lead.

Rodriguez did not allow a hit before or after that sequence. He set season highs with six innings and 80 pitches. Ethan Thomas pitched two scoreless innings. Isaiah Magdaleno, who threw 2 2/3 innings on Wednesday and 3 2/3 innings on Friday, warmed up in the bullpen as an option if the ’Bows had rallied in the top of the ninth.

“If we took the lead, he would have wanted to go,” Hill said of Magdaleno. “I probably would have stuck with Thomas. He was doing so well.”

But the ’Bows could not push across the tying run in the ninth, a game-long theme of missed opportunities. Two UH runners were thrown out in the third inning — Ben Zeigler-Namoa on a pickoff at first; Elijah Ickes’ on a steal attempt of second. Of the pickoff, it appeared first baseman Zach Daudet’s left cleat blocked Zeigler-Namoa from touching the bag. Hill challenged the call, insisting Daudet obstructed Zeigler-Namoa. After a review, the umpires upheld the pickoff.

“We had different interpretations, for sure,” Hill said. “It’s like a pass interference call. It’s pass interference because the referee says it’s pass interference. They reviewed it, and saw it a different way than we did.”

And now the ’Bows will enter the offseason, where players will prepare for the draft, play summer ball or start their post-baseball lives.

“Great season, one of the best in the history of the University of Hawaii,” Hill said. “There was a ton of boxes checked. … The players need to be with each other. They have a day off (today) to go to Disneyland, go to the beach, really enjoy each other without having to go to class. We’ll get on a plane and be back in Hawaii on Monday.”