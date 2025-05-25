Las Vegas Advisor: $700M casino proposed at Historic Westside site

With announcements of new projects in Las Vegas having been sparse of late, a $700 million, 22-story hotel-casino has been proposed for a 2-acre site in the Historic Westside district north of downtown. The location isn’t the site of the former Moulin Rouge, which has been party to several attempts to bring a casino back to the area, but a small neighborhood bar and slot joint that opened in 1955 as Town Tavern. It was also the site of the never-built Tokyo Casino announced in 2016. The current proposal for a resort called Harlem Nights would include some mix of residential units, a rooftop restaurant and bar, theater, retail shops and casino. The first hurdle will be to overcome a height restriction, which will be ruled on by the Las Vegas Planning Commission.

Trop relief: After three years of traffic disruption, the flyover ramps at Interstate 15 and Tropicana have been completed. The on- and off-ramps in all directions are now open, significantly alleviating traffic congestion and improving access to T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium for Golden Knights hockey, Raiders football, and concerts and special events throughout the year.

Movie nights: The Cosmopolitan is running “Dive In Movie” night on the Boulevard Pool deck every Monday through Sept. 1. Admission is free for hotel guests and Gold tier players club members, $15 for the public. The Fontainebleau pool hosts Oasis Cinema Club on Thursday or Friday, and Sunday nights through Sept. 5. The flicks are free for hotel guests and players club members; it’s $10 for everyone else, but it’s easy enough to join the rewards club and get in for free.

Question: I was dealt a royal flush playing video poker. What are the odds of that?

Answer: Pretty long. The odds of getting a royal flush on the deal are 1 in 649,740. At normal video poker speed, that’s about once in 1,300 hours of play.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.