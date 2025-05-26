Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 26, 2025 83° Today's Paper

Breaking News

HFD, lifeguards respond to distressed sailboat off Lanikai

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:57 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters and lifeguards rescued four people from a sailboat off Lanikai Sunday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. for a boater in distress off of the Mokulua Islands. Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene less than 10 minutes later.

A 30-foot sailboat was reported to be taking on water.

Lifeguards from Honolulu Ocean Safety were able to reach the boat by jet ski, and help get it to a safe location near the islets, where it could anchor.

Ocean Safety brought all passengers, including at least one child, safely back to Lanikai boat ramp, while HFD helped secure the boat. The passengers declined medical assistance. No injuries were reported.

No further information was provided.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide