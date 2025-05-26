HFD, lifeguards respond to distressed sailboat off Lanikai

Honolulu firefighters and lifeguards rescued four people from a sailboat off Lanikai Sunday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. for a boater in distress off of the Mokulua Islands. Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene less than 10 minutes later.

A 30-foot sailboat was reported to be taking on water.

Lifeguards from Honolulu Ocean Safety were able to reach the boat by jet ski, and help get it to a safe location near the islets, where it could anchor.

Ocean Safety brought all passengers, including at least one child, safely back to Lanikai boat ramp, while HFD helped secure the boat. The passengers declined medical assistance. No injuries were reported.

No further information was provided.