Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift compete for American Music Awards

Super Bowl headliner and Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar faces off with Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and other artists today at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Rapper Lamar leads the field of contenders with 10 nominations. The red-carpet show will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. Hawaii time), and singer Jennifer Lopez will host.

Winners of the AMAs are selected by fan votes. The top prize, artist of the year, pits Lamar against pop superstar Swift, who has earned more AMAs – 40 – over her career than any other musician. She is also coming off the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

Others in the running for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Billie Eilish, Zack Bryan and SZA.

“Not Like Us,” Lamar’s ubiquitous diss track from his longstanding feud with Canadian rapper Drake, is contending for song of the year. Drake has sued Universal Music Group for defamation over its release. Lamar performed “Not Like Us” at February’s Super Bowl, and the song won five Grammys.

Among other AMA nominees, Post Malone is vying for eight awards, including favorite male country artist and favorite country album for “F-1 Trillion.” He previously won AMAs in rap/hip hop and pop/rock categories.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter,” winner of the top award at this year’s Grammys, was nominated for album of the year and favorite country album at the AMAs. She also is nominated for favorite female country artist.

During the ceremony, Janet Jackson will be honored with the Icon award, an accolade for artists with global influence, and Rod Stewart will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Performers will include Lopez, Jackson, Stewart, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Lainey Wilson.