Kilauea’s lava fountains reach over 1,000 feet in short-lived ‘episode 23’

Episode 23 of the ongoing Halemaumau eruption ended suddenly Sunday night, capping a dramatic display of lava fountains and vigorous plume activity at Kilauea Volcano.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, lava from the north and south vents began to shut down shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The north vent stopped erupting at 9:48 p.m., and the south vent followed at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Fountains from the north vent reached heights of over 1,000 feet, while the south vent sent lava spraying more than 800 feet into the night sky. A plume thick with ash, scoria and Pele’s hair climbed at least 5,000 feet above the crater.

The eruption covered roughly half the floor of Halemaumau crater with new lava, most of it confined to the southern section of Kaluapele, Kilauea’s summit caldera.

HVO geologists reported 13 microradians of deflationary tilt at the Uekahuna tiltmeter during the episode, followed by a sudden shift to inflation and a notable drop in seismic tremor, signaling the eruption’s rapid decline.

All eruptive activity remains confined within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and the Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code are unchanged at watch/orange.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Like previous episodes since the new eruption phase began in December 2024, Episode 23 lasted less than a day. The ongoing pattern includes intense, short-lived episodes separated by pauses that can stretch several days or longer.

This latest activity produced significant gas emissions, with sulfur dioxide (SO₂) levels high enough to generate vog (volcanic smog) across downwind areas. Vog exposure can cause respiratory irritation, especially for vulnerable residents.

The plume also carried abundant Pele’s hair — fine, glass-like threads formed during lava fountaining — that can cause skin and eye irritation. Strong winds can carry the hair downwind for miles, where it may accumulate in tangled mats resembling tumbleweeds.

Residents and visitors are urged to avoid touching or disturbing Pele’s hair and other volcanic debris.

HVO has not detected any signs of unrest in Kilauea’s East or Southwest Rift Zones. Lava flows during the latest eruption remained slow-moving and were confined to Halemaumau and nearby summit areas.