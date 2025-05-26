Trump links Memorial Day tribute to his return to office

President Donald Trump memorialized the nation’s fallen soldiers in a speech at Arlington National Cemetery today, recognizing the families of servicemen and servicewomen who died fighting for their country hours after airing grievances and attacking his political opponents on social media.

In remarks commemorating Memorial Day, Trump thanked those who had fought in some of the nation’s defining battles, and cited specific stories of sacrifice by soldiers and their families.

“We certainly know what we owe to them,” Trump said. “Their valor gave us the freest, greatest and most noble republic ever to exist on the face of the earth — a republic that I am fixing after a long and hard four years.”

He also used the occasion, traditionally a solemn day of tributes, to indirectly criticize his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for his border policies while valorizing his own return to office.

“We’re doing so very well right now, considering the circumstances,” Trump said. “And we’ll do record-setting better with time. We will do better than we’ve ever done as a nation, better than ever before. I promise you that.”

Trump delivered the speech after taking part in the presidential tradition of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns to honor America’s war dead. He was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, both of whom served in the military.

Trump, who has had a complex and sometimes hostile relationship with the military, has sought to recast himself as its biggest booster in his second term.

During his first presidential campaign, he attacked a Gold Star family who criticized him during the 2016 Democratic National Convention. During his first term, he disparaged veterans and military service members — questioning what they got out of putting their lives on the line, and calling those who died in wars “suckers” and “losers.” He even suggested that Gold Star families had spread COVID-19 inside the White House.

In his speech today, Trump praised fallen soldiers who “picked up the mantle of duty and service, knowing that to live for others meant always that they might die for others.”

He also detailed the service and deaths of soldiers, and spoke directly to some of their children.

“For the families of the fallen, you feel the absence of your heroes every day in the familiar laugh no longer heard, the empty space at Sunday dinner, or the want of a hug or a pat on the back that will never come again,” Trump said.

“Every Gold Star family fights a battle long after the victory is won,” he said, “and today, we lift you up and we hold you high.”

It was a starkly different tone than he used on social media before the remarks. On Truth Social, he posted a message that did not mention veterans but wished a “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS.” ​Trump also railed against what he called “USA HATING JUDGES.”

In his remarks, he largely stuck to his efforts in recent weeks to connect his return to office to a restoration of the nation’s military might.

In a politically charged commencement speech at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday, Trump told cadets that they were entering “the greatest and most powerful army the world has ever known.” He added: “And I know, because I rebuilt that army, and I rebuilt the military.”

Earlier this month, he announced that he would rename May 8, which is widely celebrated in Europe as “Victory in Europe” or “V-E Day,” as “Victory Day for World War II,” so that the United States could celebrate its achievements in that conflict.

He also said he would rename Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11, as “Victory Day for World War I,” drawing pushback from veterans groups because it would champion conquest over sacrifice, and leave most living veterans without a holiday commemorating their service.

Next month, he is set to host a military parade in Washington, billed as the “Army’s birthday celebration,” to commemorate the Army’s 250th anniversary. The event, on June 14, also falls on Trump’s 79th birthday.

During his remarks today, after musing about returning to office for a second term in time to host soccer’s World Cup and the Summer Olympics — a quirk of timing he attributed to divine intervention — Trump highlighted the upcoming anniversary celebration, which he said “blows everything away.”

Trump said that in some ways he was glad that he didn’t have a consecutive second term in the White House because he would have otherwise missed hosting all three events.

“Can you imagine?” he said. “I missed that four years, and now look what I have. I have everything. Amazing the way things work out.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company