Letter: Executive order on drug prices won’t fix problem

“Your total today is $100,” says the pharmacy tech. That’s great. It used to cost $1,000. This will be the reality under Donald Trump’s new executive order, right? Maybe.

The order does not directly lower prices. Instead, it directs defunded federal agencies to pursue negotiations that might bring prices down.

Our drug-pricing crisis has happened over decades of industry lobbying, middlemen and profit margins.

A study found that, over a 20-year period ending in 2018, the pharmaceutical industry spent an average of $233 million per year on lobbying. Meanwhile, hospitals impose markups on provider-prescribed drugs for reimbursement from insurers.

The order is a Band-Aid on a sucking chest wound. If we want lower drug costs, we need structural reforms, real drug-pricing transparency and regulatory accountability. On a 30-day deadline, the symbolic order won’t fix that.

Diana Vares-Lum

Kaneohe

