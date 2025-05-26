Letter: Executive order on drug prices won’t fix problem

Monday, May 26, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
“Your total today is $100,” says the pharmacy tech. That’s great. It used to cost $1,000. This will be the reality under Donald Trump’s new executive order, right? Maybe.
The order does not directly lower prices. Instead, it directs defunded federal agencies to pursue negotiations that might bring prices down.
Our drug-pricing crisis has happened over decades of industry lobbying, middlemen and profit margins.
A study found that, over a 20-year period ending in 2018, the pharmaceutical industry spent an average of $233 million per year on lobbying. Meanwhile, hospitals impose markups on provider-prescribed drugs for reimbursement from insurers.
The order is a Band-Aid on a sucking chest wound. If we want lower drug costs, we need structural reforms, real drug-pricing transparency and regulatory accountability. On a 30-day deadline, the symbolic order won’t fix that.
Diana Vares-Lum
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Kaneohe
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter