Letter: Giving Trump a chance, but time is running out

I’m in favor of giving the president a chance to get his programs to work out, but I’m wondering where it will end.

The problem with top-secret government information being released to the world, people illegally sent to prison and deported, and the firing of thousands of government workers. I see a power grab by one person. And what happened to the checks and balances our forefathers set up when our country was founded?

I’m still waiting, but it is not looking good for the president.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

