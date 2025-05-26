Letter: Green tells science truth at congressional hearing

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gov. Josh Green’s testimony at the U.S. Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing was valuable to not only the people of Hawaii, but across the nation. Green presented strong evidence that the COVID-19 medical response was based on science, not on partisan beliefs, as was stated by the testimony of others and through the nonscience verbiage of many of the Congress members on the subcommittee.

Mahalo to Green for speaking compassionately and eloquently in Washington, D.C.

Calvin Hara

Kaimuki

