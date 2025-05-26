Letter: Honolulu Zoo bad for animals, worse for city

Victoria Balboa Anderson’s column shows that the Honolulu Zoo is an abomination (“Honolulu Zoo elephants’ freedom overdue,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 30). It has been for decades — accreditation is seemingly dodgy, and funding is inadequate.

Lawmakers who perpetuate the zoo make every taxpayer complicit in the ill treatment of each creature in this colony. I find the grounds are inadequate and inadequately maintained. Even if the campus were pristine, animals are housed at the junction of booming fireworks, raucous partying and the general mayhem that is customary in Waikiki.

As Balboa Anderson indicates, we ought to rethink indenturing animals for the purpose of entertainment and profit. Animals for entertainment normalizes animal abuse. And, despite claims to be so, the zoo has never been, nor can it be, an educational resource. Thus, the excuse of last resort is to pander to our tourism industry. For tourism, are we willing to continue support for this tragic embarrassment?

Cassandra L. Pinnick

Waikiki

