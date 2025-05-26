Letter: More affordable housing instead of new Oahu jail

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

My ohana is appalled that the Hawaii Legislature appropriated $30 million for planning a new, bigger jail. The construction cost alone is estimated to be $1 billion.

The harsh reality is that a bigger jail will be used to lock up more Native Hawaiians. Decades of reports confirm the overrepresentation of kanaka maoli in Hawaii’s criminal legal system. Instead of spending more money to lock up kanaka maoli in our own ancestral lands, Gov. Josh Green has an opportunity to build more affordable housing — starting with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ waitlist backlog. Too many Native Hawaiians on the DHHL list have died waiting for a homestead.

Green must do what is pono. Veto money for the new jail and invest in housing for Native Hawaiians. Keep Hawaiian lands in Hawaiian hands.

Allen Nainoa Purdy

Waiohuli, Maui

