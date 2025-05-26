Off the news: Digital ag form is declared a success

A success! That’s what state officials are declaring the Akamai Arrival pilot project, in which travelers coming into Hawaii digitally fill out the mandatory agriculture form; no paper. The March 1-May 31 pilot on select flights has had an average 74% compliance rate, compared with under 60% for the previous paper-only system — so plans are on for expansion to more flights.

The online convenience, which includes allowing flyers to fill out the form well before boarding the flight, is positive. Still, on-board reminders as planes get closer to Hawaii would surely boost compliance.