Off the news: Unceremonious demise of humble penny

Will people say, “It cost a pretty penny,” or “Penny for your thoughts,” once the U.S. penny disappears from piggy banks, real banks and cash registers?
The feds have placed their final order for manufactured pennies, and the 1-cent coins are expected to stop being circulated early next year. At some point after that, the nickel will become the coin with the lowest value. Nickel for your thoughts?