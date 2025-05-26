Editorial: Remembering the fallen, all of them

Those who serve in the military take “service” — acting for the benefit of others — to its highest potential: They dedicate their lives to protecting, defending and representing this country. In doing so, service members are standard-bearers for all, offering examples of courage and commitment. They are indeed heroes, in that each has committed to put their life on the line for this “one nation” to which patriots pledge their allegiance — and none more so than those who made the ultimate sacrifice, losing their lives in the course of duty.

Memorial Day is dedicated to remembrance of the U.S. service members who lost their lives “in service,” and so today, let’s honor these lost heroes and recall their stories, including those less often brought to the forefront. All are part of American history — including its flawed and sometimes shameful chapters.

To forget is a loss, by definition. In contrast, it’s a gift when stories are revealed, and remembered. One such story took place here in Hawaii, during World War II: the West Loch disaster of 1944, when a massive explosion at the docks burned six ships and killed at least 163 people, most of them Black.

As the Star-Advertiser’s Kevin Knodell detailed on Thursday, this story is still being told. Many of those who died were buried in mass graves, and only recently has a push begun to identify the remains and honor each sacrifice. Thanks go to the military officials who revived this effort, and to civilian patriots such as Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum Director Deloris Guttman and staff, who researched and conducted outreach to descendants and families of service members who died, assisting in the collection of DNA that will aid in the identifications.

Shamefully, this story is one of the least-known disasters of World War II — “not because it mattered less, but because it was hidden more,” as John M. Figuerres, acting deputy director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, said. To avoid revealing the extent of the loss, the military ordered a news blackout, then issued a notice minimizing the damage.

To the military’s credit, facts are being revealed, and the truth is being told. That’s as it should be — because to suppress stories from American history is a deception. Just as Americans must not forget our military heroes, we must not accept deception or willful omissions concerning their stories.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

And yet. Entire chapters of American military history were erased from government websites earlier this year, including stories of the segregated 442nd Regimental Combat Team from Hawaii, made up of Japanese-American troops who showed extraordinary courage and prowess in battle.

George Orwell’s novel “1984” contains the admonition, “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” The novel, a cautionary tale, describes a nightmarish, repressive society and a government that erases people and their stories from history — and its message is aimed at democracies: A society whose government “controls the past” is not free.

Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case echoed this warning earlier in the year, in criticizing the wholesale erasure of online histories of military heroes who were Black, such as the Tuskegee Airmen, or Native American, such as the Navajo Code Talkers, or Asian American, such as the nisei of the 442nd. “Erasing history one website at a time is no different than the tragic practices of the authoritarian regimes throughout history that so many of our own have sacrificed to oppose,” he stated. “It not only diminishes public access to crucial historical information but also risks erasing the sacrifices and contributions of these American heroes.”

And so, as Hawaii honors the military men and women who died while in service to our country, as will be said at today’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery: “E hoomanao mau, remember always.”