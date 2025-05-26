Hawaii child welfare service providers search for cultural solutions
COURTESY PARTNERS IN DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION
The Partners in Development Foundation’s Kupa ‘Aina Program works with at-risk youth, some of whom have gone through the foster care and juvenile system, in aina-based problem solving, healing and communication.
Kupa ‘Aina, located on the Windward side, works with at-risk youth. The organization has transformed 5 acres of pastureland into a natural, productive farm featuring native and indigenous plants, according to its website at pidf.org.