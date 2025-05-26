Memorial Day event tailors to military

Above, Scout Aubrey Uehara of Troop 201 placed a lei on a gravestone Sunday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The annual event of Scouts placing flags and lei on the graves of soldiers in preparation for ceremonies is a visual and heartfelt tribute, highlighting the values of respect, leadership and civic duty fostered through Scouting.

Forty-five thousand people are expected to attend the 27th annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii, the nation’s largest annual Memorial Day event, which will return to the shoreline of Ala Moana Beach today, this year offering a new military lantern pickup line to expand participation.

The ceremony, with the theme “Many Rivers, One Ocean,” plans to embark 6,000 candle-lit lanterns with remembrance, prayers and affirmations into Honolulu’s waters to “carry our gratitude and prayers for all spirits and forms of life that have supported our existence since the beginning of time,” according to its website.

“Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii invites individuals, families, and communities of every background to unite in a shared spirit of gratitude, reflection, and hope,” said the Rev. Craig Yamamoto, community relations liaison of Shinnyo-en Hawaii. “We are honored to continue this meaningful tradition, fostering connection where renewal and unity embrace all.”

The ceremony is officiated by Her Holiness Shinso Ito of Shinnyo-en, a Buddhist tradition, and also will feature the sounding of the pu, or Hawaiian conch shell, Shinnyo taiko drumming, and hula and choir performances.

Participants can receive one free lantern per family or group on a first-come, first-served basis at the Lantern Request and Assembly Tent near the restrooms at Ala Moana Regional Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.

This year there will be a dedicated line for military personnel and their immediate families in the Lantern Request Tent in order to “recognize the sacrifices and service of our armed forces while providing a meaningful way for them to participate in this cherished event,” according to the website.

Military personnel, including active-duty, National Guard, Reserves service members, retirees, veterans and their immediate family members can use the dedicated line with a valid military identification card.

Service members with disabilities can make use of the Special Needs Tent to receive a lantern instead of the military line, according to the website.

Those unable to acquire or float an individual lantern are encouraged to share a remembrance at the Collective Remembrance Tent, also near the Ala Moana Regional Park restrooms, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those messages will then be placed on lanterns floated by volunteers.

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii said only lanterns provided by the organization are permitted to float, as they have been specially designed and tested for flammability and water performance, according to a news release.

While 6,000 lanterns are expected to float today, they represent thousands more remembrances, including online submissions that have been gathered and written on collective remembrance lanterns by volunteers since March.

It also will include the six large guiding lanterns that are dedicated “to all who have ever existed,” according to the organization’s website.

Previous guiding lanterns have included “victims of natural disasters,” “victims of man-made disasters” and “casualties of violence since settler colonialism in Hawaii.”

The lanterns are collected at the end of the ceremony and refurbished for future years, the organization said.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on KHON2 and streamed on LanternFloatingHawaii.com and on YouTube at youtube.com/@shinnyolantern floatinghawa7517. The Honolulu Police Department said Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. to assist with traffic.

Parking

Participants can park either at designated parking zones at Ala Moana Center or at a complimentary parking lot at 800 Olomehani St., where a free shuttle to Magic Island will be available starting at 7 a.m.

The parking lot is near the Children’s Discovery Center, on the makai side of Olomehani Street where it intersects with Ohe Street, according to the website.

Shuttle service to Magic Island will begin at 7 a.m. and run every 30 minutes, but organizers warn of delays due to traffic. The shuttle also cannot accommodate wheelchairs or strollers and carts, the organization said.

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii encourages early arrival and said it anticipates a long wait to return to Olomehani Street due to traffic. The last shuttle back to Olomehani will depart Magic Island at 9 p.m., the organization said.

Participants also can park at designated zones at Ala Moana Center and receive a 50% discount off of parking rates using the promo code LANTERN2025. This is strongly recommended, the organization said, to avoid potential ticketing or towing at the center.

Limited disability parking also will be available in the Magic Island lot on a first-come, first-served basis to vehicles displaying a valid disability parking permit, according to a news release.