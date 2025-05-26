Memorial Day event tailors to military
Scout Kekoa Castellanos of Troop 201 saluted a soldier’s gravestone after placing a flag.
Above, Scout Aubrey Uehara of Troop 201 placed a lei on a gravestone Sunday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The annual event of Scouts placing flags and lei on the graves of soldiers in preparation for ceremonies is a visual and heartfelt tribute, highlighting the values of respect, leadership and civic duty fostered through Scouting.