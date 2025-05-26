Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 26, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Memorial Day event tailors to military

By Mia Anzalone

Today

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Scout Kekoa Castellanos of Troop 201 saluted a soldier’s gravestone after placing a flag.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Scout Kekoa Castellanos of Troop 201 saluted a soldier’s gravestone after placing a flag.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Scout Aubrey Uehara of Troop 201 placed a lei on a gravestone Sunday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The annual event of Scouts placing flags and lei on the graves of soldiers in preparation for ceremonies is a visual and heartfelt tribute, highlighting the values of respect, leadership and civic duty fostered through Scouting.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, Scout Aubrey Uehara of Troop 201 placed a lei on a gravestone Sunday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The annual event of Scouts placing flags and lei on the graves of soldiers in preparation for ceremonies is a visual and heartfelt tribute, highlighting the values of respect, leadership and civic duty fostered through Scouting.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Scout Kekoa Castellanos of Troop 201 saluted a soldier’s gravestone after placing a flag.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Scout Aubrey Uehara of Troop 201 placed a lei on a gravestone Sunday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The annual event of Scouts placing flags and lei on the graves of soldiers in preparation for ceremonies is a visual and heartfelt tribute, highlighting the values of respect, leadership and civic duty fostered through Scouting.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY