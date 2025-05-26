‘Pupu Theatre’ brings history to life at Oahu Cemetery

Start with Oahu Cemetery in lower Nuuanu Valley, a final resting place for Hawaii residents for almost 200 years. Add a substantial bento-style dinner and thoroughly researched soliloquies by five talented actors, and you have “Cemetery Pupu Theatre,” an outreach program created and produced by the Hawaiian Mission Houses Museum that is presented each June on-site at the cemetery.

Mike Smola, the organization’s director of education, works with a team of researchers, writers, actors and support staff to develop a show with five historical figures who have something in common. For this year’s production, “Visions of Hospitality,” the historical figures share a connection to the hospitality industry.

“I think it’s worth taking a look at the history of the hospitality and tourism industry because it’s such a still a major part of our economy here,” Smola said recently. “Looking at how it developed might help us to make good decisions about tourism in the future.”

This year’s figures represent a century of island history.

>> Manuia (portrayed by Stuart Featheran Jr.) became one of the pioneers of the island hospitality industry when he and his cousin Boki, the governor of Oahu, established some of Hawaii’s earliest boardinghouses and grog shops in the mid-1820s.

“I think that’s a really neat story in that it shows the adaptability of Native Hawaiians,” Smola said. “It wasn’t just foreigners providing hospitality services to other foreigners. It was Native Hawaiians as well, following a Western business model.”

>> Alexander Young (Ron Heller) was Hawaii’s first hotel magnate. He opened the magnificent Alexander Young Hotel on Bishop Street in downtown Honolulu in 1903, and subsequently purchased the Moana Hotel in Waikiki and the original Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Hotel Street.

>> John Charles Kapilikea Sumner Ellis (Kapio Dudoit) was known internationally as one of the greatest Hawaiian tenors of the early 20th century. His work as a member of the Hawaii Promotion Committee helped establish the foundation of Hawaii’s tourism industry in the first years of the 20th century.

>> Margaret Morgan McCarthy (Eden Lee Murray) established the Donna Hotel at 1276 S. Beretania St. in 1910, managed numerous apartment properties in Waikiki and instituted hospitality traditions at Washington Place that are still maintained.

“I thought it was really important to have a woman’s story in this mix, and I thought that it was a super-­interesting thing to learn about,” Smola said.”I don’t think we focus on the early women’s entrepreneurship in the hospitality industry.”

>> William Fawcett Pogue (Adam LeFebvre), born and raised on Maui, spearheaded the completion of Hana Highway in 1926 to connect isolated Hana residents with the rest of Maui and to create what has become one of Hawaii’s most spectacular scenic attractions for visitors. Pogue is buried on Maui; “Visions of Hospitality“ will travel to Maui for performances at Makawao Cemetery in July.

The audience is divided into five groups and move through the cemetery from one performance space to another until each group has had its time with all five characters. The actors return for a hana hou question-­and-answer session in the cemetery chapel afterward.

This year the bento menu choices tie in to the theme.

“They are all based on historic menus from the Alexander Young Hotel,” Smola said. “Several of their menus were published in the newspapers, and we picked two menus to base the bentos on. One is from the 1904 Hawaii Bar Association Dinner Gala, and the other is from the 1906 Hawaii Bar Association Gala. We’ve been very happy to be able to work with our caterer to have modernized versions of these classic Alexander Young dishes, and have a nice little insert with the menu for the evening.”

Oahu Cemetery Pupu Theatre

“Visions of Hospitality“

Where: Oahu Cemetery, 2162 Nuuanu Ave.

When: Opens 5 p.m., June 13; continues 5 p.m. June 14, 20-21 and 27-28

Tickets: $60, includes a heavy pupu bento dinner and one drink

Note: The performances will go on rain or shine. There are tents and seats for the audience at each performance space. Please be prepared for the possibility of light rain. Heavy rain or lightning might force postponement or rescheduling.

Info: missionhouses.org