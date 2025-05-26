Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 26, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

State jobless rate remains among the nation’s lowest

By Dave Segal

Today

BusinessEditors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dr. Eugene Tian

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Dr. Eugene Tian