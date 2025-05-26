Vital Statistics: May 16-22, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 16-22
>> Jose Kevin Arciniega Calva and Karen Torres
>> Sarah Jane Akua Badu Asare and Jeffrey Douglas Colacci
>> Ashley Michelle Atkins and Kendal Masaru Leonard
>> Hannah Nicole Burkhead and Calvin Lavette Davis
>> Aspyn Mae Coleman and Paulo Christopher Kelly
>> Andrea Helen Czajkowski and Jacob Scott Sewell
>> James Robinson Deane and Mira Miller
>> Aaron Piedra Dowdell and Vanessa Marie Fierro
>> Dylan Ryan Dozal and Brianna Lyn Bush
>> Zachary Lopaka Faubion and Nohea Kalama Keaunui-Gould
>> Mandee Kamaile Pualei Featheran and Maifala Michael Laa
>> Yaron Sheonis Fernando and Shea B. Smith
>> Shane Francis and Katherine Louise Vollrath
>> Megan Bridget Galinsky and Devin Bryce Caswell
>> Naholowa‘a Yukito Uehara Woolsey Gramberg and Jessica Elizabeth Savage
>> Aundria Mahinalani Haiola and Joseph Tuaopepe
>> Matthew Mason Henry and Alexandra Caroline Steinbach
>> Johnathan Blake Hill and Eliza Marie Jackson
>> Kainani Danielle Ho and Harrison Polani Haang Foo Moy
>> Bruno Jakobi and Karin Julia Bichler
>> Haotian Jin and Janet Wong
>> Moriah Manuji Kito Kaufmann and Christene Dorree Cencer
>> Kevin John Emmanuel Quezon Laguerta and Syryeem Icban
>> Zainab Muhammad Lakhani and Mohammad Abid Barkatullah
>> Kwang Yong Lee and Mi Na Ann Joo
>> Jerry Lopez and Gema Elizabeth Schaerer
>> Henry Singhymn Ma and Princess Mae Dela Rosa Visconde
>> Mark Dennis Macomber and Lisa Marie Scott
>> Laura Ellen Meyers and Clayton Scott Smith
>> Nicholas Kawika Miller and Kelsey Kealli Hualani Thurman
>> Robert Kawika Motoki and Shayna Ann Lyn Lau
>> Raul Junior Murillo and Marjh Andrade Ramos
>> Ryan Kalani Isami Oura Nakoa and Kristyl Natsuko Kim
>> Heather Ulu Wehi-Ku‘u-Ipo Oliveira and Ashley Keiweawae Onapaliewea Okohala Baldomero-Freitas
>> Joshua Wayne Kekoa Oliver and Melerita Katrina Wells
>> Brandon James Parsons and Brittany Danielle Gross
>> Asha Kantilal Patel and Pavun Mahendar Gami
>> Martin Peter Georg Pospischil and Nadine Yuece
>> Olivia Lauren Rebenstorff and Andrew Thomas Looman
>> Javier Omar Rios Garcia and Sscents Bobbie Erler
>> Jacob Kalani Sanders and Natalie Ann Bi Wen Tan
>> Elizabeth Abigail Serrone and Samuel Marcus Kontny
>> Winona Kathleen Slock and Caleb Xavier Northlake
>> Kristine Cherie Sullivan and Benjamin John Schoepke
>> Jarrod Sutton and Audrey Jakiera Chantei Swan
>> William Arthur Wallace and Ana Magat Castro
>> Amanda Watts and Jake Mickleburgh
>> Momona Yamada and Jacob James Konkel
>> Jordan Ann Zych and Benjamin Ryan Poder
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 16-22
>> Elianna Marie Acevedo
>> Andreya Camero Antolin
>> Calder Dominic Arkangel-Stephens
>> Moanalei Yessika Bravo Murray
>> Lucas Mathew Coe
>> Conor Louis Collins
>> Charlotte Marlene Dennis
>> Leonardo Eliseo Egea
>> Koltyn Skye Fukunaga
>> Hi’ipoli Kamalani Eho‘ikeanakauainohonaehokule‘a Fuller
>> Kaiana ‘Alohilani Gabriel
>> Theo Ramones Heyman
>> Elijah Athanasius Akio Ikaika Hiromoto
>> Nora Lael Jackson
>> Charity-Joy Maluhia-Cherell Jima
>> Teancum-John Kamahele Kaalekahi
>> Charlie Louise Kelly
>> River Reed Kirtley
>> Cyrus Douglas Larson
>> Weston Michael Lighthall
>> Chase Michael Ligon
>> Kailani Lopez
>> Olivia Dew Loveridge
>> Logan James Justice Lucas
>> Reni Joseph Hikila Mapu
>> Fiona Paige Moore
>> Florence Kupulanionalalapilialoha Park
>> Aheokekai Isaiah Pascua
>> Rylee Harper Ocampo Pascual
>> Delise Claire Patterson
>> Abel Joseph Paulino
>> Sullivan Kimo Rainwater
>> Zhaine Faamaile Ikaika Makana Soa
>> Keani Rose Keawe Sossin
>> Volcom-Kahana ‘Imaikalani Kaukeha Kaweloleimakua Stone-Likua
>> Taysom James Straw
>> James Ezra Vaughn
>> Greyson James Youn