Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins dove for the goal line as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen closed in for a hit. Higgins lost control of the ball, which rolled into the end zone and out of bounds. By rule, the Chiefs took possession of the ball at the 20. The play occurred during an AFC Divisional playoff game on Jan. 17, 2021.

The Eagles play at the Packers in a Monday Night Game on Nov. 10 and their odds of winning have already increased.

That’s because Philadelphia’s “Tush Push” survived by two votes during the NFL meetings in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Twenty-two NFL owners voted to ban the play but the proposal — submitted by the Packers — needed 24.

The Eagles web team immediately pounced and put on its site, an end zone view of Packer tushes lining up against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles with the words “Push on” overlaid on a photo.

I’m actually ready to push on from this and talk about other rule changes I would push for as well as the most egregious and punitive rule that needs to be changed.

But first, here are s a few statistics published by the Athletic regarding the rugby-style QB sneak that has been perfected by the Eagles but reportedly is despised by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The numbers reflect plays since 2021 on runs where a QB is under center with 1 yard or less needed for a first down.

Hurts and the Eagles have a 91% success rate, with 37 TDs, 117 first downs on 133 attempts.

The player closest to Hurts in the combination of success rate, TDs and first downs is Josh Allen, who had an 84% success rate, with 14 TDs, 78 first downs and 92 attempts.

Others who had high success rates had fewer than 50 attempts and meager outputs.

They included Russell Wilson (87%, 4 TDs, 37 first downs on 42 attempts and Daniel Jones (86%, 2 TDs, 35 first downs, 41 attempts).

There’s another reason why the Eagles were so passionate about keeping the play.

According to the Athletic, when the Eagles allowed a running back to rush in these situations, their success rate dropped to 68.9% — only five teams were worse.

No wonder Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie gave an impassioned speech that reportedly lasted over an hour as he lobbied to save the play.

While the “Tush Push” vote drew the most controversy and off-field chatter, the NFL could benefit by looking at other rule changes.

These are suggestions that NFL owners should consider the next go around.

The league should have different levels for facemask and pass interference penalties, much like how there is a difference between running into (5 yards) and roughing (15 yards, automatic first down) the kicker on punts.

In other words, there should be a common foul and a flagrant foul — with penalty yardage to match accordingly — for facemasks and pass interference infractions.

Those seem logical easy fixes; the next existing rule is illogical. It’s often called the worst rule in football.

I’m talking about an offensive team losing possession if it fumbles out of the end zone.

You’ve seen it in the NFL playoffs when the Browns played the Chiefs in 2021. Who knows, Baker Mayfield might still be the Cleveland quarterback if the Browns pulled off an upset.

You’ve also seen it locally in college when UH’s Corey Paredes made one of the headiest plays you’ll ever see against Nevada QB Colin Kaepernick in 2010, chopping down on Kaepernick’s arm as he reached for the goal line, causing a fumble. The ball rolled into the end zone and out of bounds. By rule, UH got the ball at the 20.

But just because I was happy for us Hawaii fans, it doesn’t mean I have to like the rule.

In fact, I detest the rule as much as Lurie disliked the fact that the Eagles were targeted for a play they perfected.

I don’t know how any rule can be so punitive, so one-sided.

How can you give the ball to the defense when it didn’t recover the ball?

You can’t assume the defense will recover the ball, much like how you can’t assume a double play in baseball. So why give it to them?

Imagine if every fumble that went out of bounds anywhere in the playing field was awarded to the defense? Teams already average more than 24 fumbles lost per season, according to Quora on data collected since 2021.

It makes no sense. Furthermore, why does the defense get the ball at the 20 instead of the spot of the fumble?

It’s as if the offense got punished twice — first it has to give up possession and then it gets penalized 20 yards.

The offense did most of the work, driving into scoring position (the average TD drive is 7.8 plays, per Quora) or making a long run or return.

There are plenty of options to fix this: You can give the ball back to the offense:

>> at the spot of the fumble;

>> at the original line of scrimmage;

>> at the spot of the fumble but “penalize” the offense by moving the ball back something like 5-15 yards.

(The first suggestion is already used in the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters, where if a fumble rolls forward into the end zone and is recovered by another offensive player, it is returned to the spot of the fumble.)

The rule as it stands now is too unreasonable as well as deflating.

The league re-interpreted what is a catch after Dez Bryant’s non-catch vs. the Packers and got rid of the Tuck Rule that cost the Raiders.

They need to do the same with this exorbitant fumble rule before it costs a team in the Super Bowl.

Or maybe the NFL won’t do a thing about it because it just relishes having these controversies live on in infamy.

Here’s a fun fact:

This has nothing to do with NFL rules but I thought the 49ers and Brock Purdy could have had some fun with their new contract. Instead of five years and $265 million, they should have agreed to $262 million. If you’re wondering, the one-time 2022 Mr. Irrelevant was pick number 262.