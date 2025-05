UH coach Rich Hill talked during the postgame press conference after being eliminated by Cal Poly on Saturday in the Big West Championship tournament.

FULLERTON, CALIF. >> The day after the Hawaii baseball team’s 2025 season appears to have ended, right-handed pitcher Freddy Rodriguez was ready for another ride.

While standing in line with seven teammates for the Xcelerator roller-coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm, Rodriguez expressed unabashed enthusiasm for another turn with the Rainbow Warriors.

“I’m coming back — 100%,” Rodriguez said of his return for his senior season if he is not selected in next month’s Major League Baseball draft for first-year players.

The ’Bows were looking ahead following Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Cal Poly in an elimination game of the Big West Championship tournament at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif. Despite their second consecutive 35-victory season and late surge, the ’Bows do not expect an invitation when the NCAA announces the field for the Regionals this morning. Cal Poly defeated top-seeded UC Irvine twice to win the Big West tournament and earn the league’s automatic berth in the Regionals. UCI is expected to receive an at-large berth.

Even before projected slots were being filled, first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa said, “I thought we were a long shot.”

The ’Bows were prepared for the end following the Cal Poly loss. They gathered at the neighboring softball field, where the seniors delivered appreciation speeches.

“It was pretty evident it was over when we lost that game and we couldn’t bring home the conference championship trophy,” Rodriguez said. “But overall, it was an amazing year. We did amazing things throughout the year. A lot of guys grew. A lot of guys stepped up.”

The ’Bows had six walk-off victories. In must-win situations in the past three weeks, the ’Bows won two of three road games against Cal State Fullerton, pounded UC San Diego to earn a berth in the five-team Big West tournament. They ousted UC Santa Barbara in the opening round, then beat CSUF, the host school, in the elimination round.

“Great season,” UH coach Rich Hill said, “one of the best ever in the history of the University of Hawaii. There was a ton of boxes checked.”

Next season’s ’Bows could be shaped in the next two months. The NCAA transfer portal for baseball opens next week Monday. The MLB draft is scheduled for July 13-15.

Zeigler-Namoa, outfielder Kamana Nahaku and pitcher Liam O’Brien are eligible to play for UH next season because of an NCAA exemption that calls for an additional year for this year’s seniors who previously played in non-NCAA leagues. Those three attended junior colleges ahead of their UH careers.

“If the draft doesn’t go my way, I’m excited to come back,” Zeigler-Namoa said. “It was a great year with the guys; a great group of dudes, tough group of dudes. We’ll definitely be brothers for life. I’m excited to see what happens next year.”

Closer Isaiah Magdaleno, whom Hill described as UH’s MVP; and pitcher Sebastian Gonzalez will be juniors next year. And Rodriguez will use summer ball to train as a starting pitcher. In his second start, Rodriguez allowed two runs in six innings agaist Cal Polly on Saturday.

“Coming to Hawaii was probably the best decision I ever made,” said Rodriguez, who transferred from Cal Poly last August. “It really showed me what the college baseball culture was all about. And even far beyond that, like having a family within a team, a brotherhood built. Those seniors took me in, a junior transfer. Jordan (Donahue), JQ (Jared Quandt) taught me what it meant to wear ‘Hawaii’ across my chest. … I couldn’t be happier with how this season went for me and the relationships I made. For the future, if I’m not betting drafted, Hawaii is my home. This is where I want to finish out my career. I’m proud to wear ‘Hawaii’ across my chest.”