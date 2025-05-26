Scoreboard – May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025
Today
No local sports events scheduled
BASEBALL
BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP
At Fullerton, Calif.
Wednesday, May 21
G1: No. 4 seed Hawaii 6, No. 5 seed UC
Santa Barbara 2 (elimination game)
Thursday, May 22
G2: No. 1 seed UC Irvine 7, Hawaii 5
G3: No. 2 seed Cal Poly 7, No. 3 seed Cal
State Fullerton 2
Friday, May 23
G4: UC Irvine 15, Cal Poly 3, 7 inn.
G5: Hawaii 16, Cal State Fullerton 4
(elimination game)
Saturday, May 24
G6: Cal Poly 2, Hawaii 1 (elimination game)
Final
G7: Cal Poly 15, UC Irvine 5, 8 inn.
Sunday
Second Final
G8: Cal Poly 6, UC Irvine 4
Cal Poly earns automatic NCAA berth
UH schedule
(Record: 35-21, 16-14 Big West)
Fri., Feb. 14 vs. Marshall W, 9-8
Sat., Feb. 15 vs. Marshall W, 6-2 (7)
Sat., Feb. 15 vs. Marshall W, 7-6
Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Marshall W, 10-2
Thu., Feb. 20 vs. Wichita St. W, 4-3 (10)
Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Wichita State L, 4-11
Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Wichita State W, 4-2
Sun., Feb. 23 vs. Wichita State W, 7-1
Fri., Feb. 28 vs. Northeastern W, 11-5
Sat., Mar. 1 vs. Northeastern L, 1-7
Sun., Mar. 2 vs. Northeastern W, 11-3
Mon., Mar. 3 vs. Northeastern W, 3-2 (12)
Fri., Mar. 7 at UC Riverside! W, 17-5
Sat., Mar. 8 at UC Riverside! L, 3-4 (13)
Sun., Mar. 9 at UC Riverside! L, 4-7
Tue., Mar. 11 vs. Chaminade W, 9-4
Fri., Mar. 14 vs. UCSB! L, 1-2
Sat., Mar. 15 vs. UCSB! W, 15-7
Sun., Mar. 16 vs. UCSB! W, 1-0
Sat., Mar. 22 vs. UC Davis! W, 7-2
Sun., Mar. 23 vs. UC Davis! W, 16-0
Mon., Mar. 24 vs. UC Davis! W, 2-1 (13)
Tue., Mar. 25 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 9-8 (10)
Fri., Mar. 28 at CS Northridge! L, 10-15
Sat., Mar. 29 at CS Northridge! W, 9-3
Sun., Mar. 30 at CS Northridge! W, 14-10
Tue., Apr. 1 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 10-8
Fri., Apr. 4 vs. LBSU! W, 10-5
Sat., Apr. 5 vs. LBSU! L, 2-3
Sun., Apr. 6 vs. LBSU! L, 4-5
Tue., Apr. 8 at Santa Clara W, 5-3
Fri., Apr. 11 at Cal Poly! W, 4-2 (10)
Sat., Apr. 12 at Cal Poly! L, 5-12
Sun., Apr. 13 at Cal Poly! L, 2-5
Tue., Apr. 15 at USC W, 5-4
Thu., Apr. 17 at UC Irvine! L, 1-3
Fri., Apr. 18 at UC Irvine! L, 0-4
Sat., Apr. 19 at UC Irvine! L, 0-5
Tue., Apr. 22 vs. Chaminade W, 14-7
Fri., Apr. 25 vs. CS Bakersfield! L, 6-7 (10)
Sat., Apr. 26 vs. CS Bakersfield! W, 5-4
Sun., Apr. 27 vs. CS Bakersfield! W, 11-4
Fri., May 2 vs. Oregon State L, 4-11
Sat., May 3 vs. Oregon State L, 2-3
Sun., May 4 vs. Oregon State W, 5-0
Mon., May 5 vs. Oregon State L, 3-7
Fri., May 9 at CS Fullerton! W, 8-7
Sat., May 10 at CS Fullerton! L, 1-9
Sun., May 11 at CS Fullerton! W, 10-2
Thu., May 15 vs. UC San Diego! W, 6-3
Fri., May 16 vs. UC San Diego! L, 6-12
Sun., May 18 vs. UC San Diego! W, 13-2
Big West Championship
Play-In Game
Wed., May 21 vs. UCSB W, 6-2
First Round
Thu. May 22 vs. UC Irvine L, 5-7
Elimination Game
Fri., May 23 vs. CS Fullerton W, 16-4
Elimination Game
Saturday vs. Cal Poly L, 2-1
Home games at Les Murakami Stadium
!—Big West game