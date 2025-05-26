No NCAA baseball bid for Rainbows

As expected, the University of Hawaii baseball team’s 2025 season officially came to an end.

The Rainbow Warriors were not among the 64 teams selected for the 2025 NCAA Regionals. The NCAA announced the field this morning.

The ’Bows finished with a 35-21 record after losing to Cal Poly on Saturday in an elimination game of the inaugural Big West Championship tournament in Fullerton, Calif. In anticipation of the season’s completions, the UH seniors gave speeches of appreciation on a neighboring softball field during a team meeting.

Second-seeded Cal Poly went on to defeat No. 1 UC Irvine on Saturday night and Sunday to win the double-elimination tournament and earn the Big West’s automatic berth in the NCAA Regionals. Cal Poly will play in the four-team Eugene Regional in Oregon. UCI earned an at-large berth and will play in the Los Angeles Regional. The Regionals use double-elimination formats.

Most of the ’Bows will travel to Hawaii this morning.