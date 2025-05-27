CDC drops COVID vaccine recommendation for kids, pregnant women

The COVID vaccine will no longer be recommended for healthy children or healthy pregnant women, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced today.

The vaccines had been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since they first became available for those groups several years ago.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said in a video he posted on the social platform X.

Before becoming part of the Trump administration, Kennedy had long campaigned against vaccinating children to protect them from COVID. In making the announcement, Kennedy seems to have reneged on a promise he made to Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., not to alter the childhood immunization schedule.

Flanked by Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who lead the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health, Kennedy said in the video announcement that there was no clinical data to support additional shots for healthy children.

However, pediatricians point out that the youngest infants face among the highest risks for hospitalization, similar to older adults.

Kennedy’s decision upends the standard process for such recommendations, which are made by advisers to the CDC and accepted — or overruled — by the agency’s director. The health secretary is typically not directly involved in these matters, but the CDC does not currently have a permanent director.

The new policy follows last week’s decision by the FDA to require new data before approving the shots for children.

But Kennedy’s announcement would seem to contradict the FDA policy’s inclusion of pregnancy in the list of conditions that put people at high risk from COVID.

He did not address whether the vaccines would still be offered to children who had never received them before. In the year ending in August, the CDC reported 150 pediatric deaths, a number comparable to deaths among children in a typical flu season.

Overall, the absolute number of children who became seriously ill from COVID is low. But children younger than 4 remain at high risk from COVID, the officials said, and children with medical conditions would still qualify for the vaccine.

According to CDC data, about 13% of children have received the updated COVID shot offered since last fall. Many may have received earlier vaccines in previous years.

Although the CDC recommends vaccines for certain age groups and for people with medical conditions, the states have the authority to mandate certain shots for children who wish to attend schools or day care, for example. It’s unclear whether the new policy would prevent states from continuing to recommend COVID shots.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Pregnant women are at increased risk of becoming severely ill with COVID, being hospitalized, needing intensive care and dying, said Dr. Denise Jamieson, who serves on the immunization committee of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is also an adviser to the CDC on vaccines.

COVID infection during pregnancy is also “associated with a number of adverse pregnancy outcomes including preeclampsia, preterm birth and stillbirth,” especially among women with severe disease, according to the CDC.

“With COVID still circulating, pregnant women and their babies who are born too young to be vaccinated are going to be at risk for COVID and for the severe complications,” Jamieson said.

“I’m disappointed that this won’t remain an option for pregnant women who would like to protect themselves,” she added.

Pregnant women who are vaccinated are also viewed as offering protection to young infants, who through the age of 6 months face a risk of hospitalization on par with adults in their late 60s and early 70s, according to Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatric vaccine expert for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The CDC had also recommended a series of COVID shots beginning at 6 months for children who had never had COVID.

“The youngest infants, they haven’t seen COVID before,” he said. “The reason we think that risk has fallen in the last year or two for some of the older age groups is because we’ve all seen COVID so many times,” through vaccination and infection.

“But that’s not true for those youngest kids; they remain essentially naive to COVID,” he added.

The officials did not offer an explanation for removing the vaccine from the list of shots recommended for pregnant women, focusing instead on children.

“It’s common sense, and it’s good science,” Bhattacharya said of removing them.

Kennedy has been an ardent opponent of vaccines for decades and filed a petition with the FDA demanding that it revoke authorization of the COVID shots during a deadly phase of the pandemic. He also threatened to sue the FDA if it authorized COVID vaccines for children.

The move throws insurance coverage of the vaccines for children or pregnant women into question. Commercial insurers rely on the advice of CDC advisers for coverage decisions, which the health secretary can override.

“I would say it’s a legal gray area,” said Richard Hughes, a lawyer who has represented vaccine companies.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company