Grand opening for Humane Society’s dog park set for Saturday

After delays, the dog park at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa Beach campus is open, at last, with a blessing ceremony and grand opening celebration scheduled at noon this Saturday.

The official opening of the Schuler Family Foundation and Jones Family Community Dog Park comes nearly two years after the Society’s Kosasa Family Campus at Ho‘opili opened in Leeward Oahu.

It is a members-only park, meaning dogs must be registered online in advance of their first visit, and must show proof of current vaccinations for distemper, Parvovirus and Bordatella, having been spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

“What we’re looking for is a commitment from dog owners to be responsible,” said Society spokeswoman Brandy Shimabukuro. “It’s also a way for us to ensure that everybody who’s a user of the park is safe.”

The opening of the dog park was delayed for a number of reasons, according to Shimabukuro, including some irrigation-related issues that had to be fixed, along with a cane toad infestation and liability insurance.

The grand opening celebration on Saturday is free and open to the public. The first 200 guests will receive a commemorative travel dog bowl.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

All dogs, however, must be registered before entering the park.

The Hawaiian Humane Society will offer on-site registration at the grand opening celebration, but only for the special event. The same documentation as online registration will be required.

The new dog park offers separate areas for large and small dogs, and comes with a set of established rules, including that all dogs must wear a collar with proper ID at all times.

Human food will not be allowed in the park, along with rawhide bones, treats and dog food of any kind. If a dog begins to show aggressive behavior, the owner must leash the dog and leave the park immediately.

Additionally, owners must clean up after their dogs immediately. Plastic bags and trash bins are provided for disposal of dog waste.

“This beautiful new dog park embodies our mission to strengthen the human-animal bond by providing a safe space for people and pets to enjoy quality time together,” said Society President and CEO Anna Neubauer in a news release. “Creating accessible recreational areas for pets and their families is essential for a thriving community. We’re deeply grateful to The Schuler Family Foundation and Jones Family for their generosity in making this wonderful resource a reality for Oahu residents.”

Members may bring up to two dogs per visit, but each dog must be registered.

The property for the dog park was donated by D.R. Horton, and the park is supported entirely by donations, the Society said.

To become a member, residents can go to hawaiianhumane.org/dogpark to register for free.

Following registration approval, which takes up to five business days, members get an email confirmation with instructions on how to pick up their key fob for entry to the park.

The park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Tuesdays, when it is closed for maintenance, and on select holidays including King Kamehameha Day and the Fourth of July.