Health Department warns of turtle food recall due to salmonella

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents of a turtle food recall due to the potential spread of salmonella.

Spectrum Brands Pet LLC of Missouri issued the voluntary recall of its Tetra ReptoMin 3-In-1 SELECT-A-FOOD reptile food product intended for aquatic turtles, which was distributed to Walmart stores in Hawaii and available for online purchase through Chewy and Amazon.

The product is packaged in a plastic 1.56-ounce container with a green label and a Universal Product Code (UPC) number of “0 46798 78626 9” and a lot code of “951790.”

Only this lot code, which can be found on the bottom of the plastic container, is impacted by the recall. No other lots or product lines are affected and may continue to be consumed.

While aquatic turtles are not typically impacted by salmonella, health officials said they can become carriers without exhibiting symptoms — and can infect other animals or humans.

People with pets that have consumed the recalled product and exhibit symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea, fever and vomiting should contact their veterinarians promptly.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

People can become infected with salmonella by handling the contaminated product, having contact with pets that have eaten the contaminated product, or coming into contact with surfaces that have touched the contaminated food, such as bowls, cups, utensils, storage containers, or countertops.

“Risk of illness increases if people do not thoroughly wash their hands after handling the food or having contact with their pet, or by not thoroughly cleaning contaminated surfaces,” said DOH in a news release. “Risk of illness also increases for those who are very young, very old, or have weak immune systems.”

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and severe abdominal cramps. While most people recover without treatment, some may require hospitalization due to severe diarrhea.

“In these patients, the salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other body sites unless the person is treated promptly,” said DOH in the release. “Consult your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of salmonella infection.”

To date, DOH said there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

Consumers who find the recalled products should dispose of them properly, making sure they are not accessible to children, pets and wildlife.

“Do not touch the food product with bare hands, but use gloves to place the contaminated food in a plastic bag, seal it and discard,” said DOH. “Areas that may have come into contact with the contaminated product should be sanitized.”

Consumers may contact Spectrum Brands Pet LLC at 1-800-586-0650 from 3-11 a.m. Monday to Friday, or email aquaticssupport@spectrumbrands.com for additional information.

DOH’s Food and Drug Branch is following up with local stores to ensure the recalled product is no longer available for sale.