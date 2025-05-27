Man arrested after allegedly hitting victim with car in Waipahu

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree assault after a physical fight that occurred Monday night in Waipahu.

According to police, at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, the suspect and the victim, a 21-year-old man, got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During that time, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with his vehicle.

Police later located the suspect, positively identified him, and arrested him just before 3 a.m. today.

The suspect remains in custody, pending the police investigation.

No further details were provided.