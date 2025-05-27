Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Merriman’s in Kakaako temporarily shuttered due to burst pipe

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:57 p.m.

Merriman’s at Ward Village in Honolulu was closed today due to a burst pipe that flooded the restaurant.

The award-winning restaurant announced the temporary closure this morning in a post on Instagram.

“We’re heartbroken to announce that we are closed due to flooding caused by a pipe that burst in the ceiling,” Merriman’s said in the post. “We’re working hard to assess the damage, but a timeline for reopening is unclear at this moment. For now, we need to cancel all reservations through Sunday, June 1.”

Ward Village announced the opening of Merriman’s in June 2018 in a 6,000-square-foot space with an expansive lanai on the ground floor of the Anaha residential tower.

Restaurant officials could not be reached for further comment.

Merriman’s also has locations on Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii island.

See more:Business

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide