Merriman’s in Kakaako temporarily shuttered due to burst pipe

Merriman’s at Ward Village in Honolulu was closed today due to a burst pipe that flooded the restaurant.

The award-winning restaurant announced the temporary closure this morning in a post on Instagram.

“We’re heartbroken to announce that we are closed due to flooding caused by a pipe that burst in the ceiling,” Merriman’s said in the post. “We’re working hard to assess the damage, but a timeline for reopening is unclear at this moment. For now, we need to cancel all reservations through Sunday, June 1.”

Ward Village announced the opening of Merriman’s in June 2018 in a 6,000-square-foot space with an expansive lanai on the ground floor of the Anaha residential tower.

Restaurant officials could not be reached for further comment.

Merriman’s also has locations on Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii island.