Police classify body found on Pali Highway as unattended death

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:10 a.m.

Honolulu police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday along Pali Highway.

Police have classified the case as an unattended death, saying there were no signs of injuries or suspicious circumstances.

Police found the body at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, described as “unresponsive, lying in the grass along the highway” near the entrance to St. Stephen’s Diocesan Center.

The right lane of Pali Highway, Kailua bound, was closed in the area during the investigation Sunday.

No arrests have been made pending the investigation, police said. No further details were available.

