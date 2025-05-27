Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Tencent to become second-largest shareholder in K-Pop agency

By Joyce Lee / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILE PHOTO The logo of Tencent is seen at Tencent’s office in Shanghai, China, in December 2021.

REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILE PHOTO

The logo of Tencent is seen at Tencent’s office in Shanghai, China, in December 2021.

SEOUL >> China’s Tencent is expected to become the second-largest shareholder of major K-Pop agency SM Entertainment, according to a South Korean filing on Tuesday.

South Korea’s Hybe said in a regulatory filing that it plans to sell its 2.2 million shares in SM Entertainment to Tencent Music Entertainment for 243 billion won ($177 million) on May 30.

The 9.7% stake would make Tencent the second-largest shareholder in SM Entertainment, after the 42% controlling stake held by Kakao Corp and affiliate Kakao Entertainment, according to an SM filing.

Tencent Music did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

There have been signs of a potential thaw in the unofficial ban on K-Pop concerts and performances in China, in place since 2016 after Beijing protested against the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defence system in South Korea.

Restarting K-Pop concerts in China would sharply increase major agencies’ ticket revenue, analysts said.

Hybe, a leading K-Pop agency behind supergroup BTS, acquired the SM Entertainment stake in a failed takeover attempt in 2023. Hybe said in its filing that it was selling the stake for “efficient management of investment assets.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide