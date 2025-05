The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s recent editorial, “Focus on urban homes expansion” (Our View, May 20), is correct in stating that we need to expand urban housing and ease regulatory burdens to address Hawaii’s decades-long housing crisis. As a nonprofit organization focused on housing, infrastructure and living wages, Pacific Resource Partnership couldn’t agree more — increasing density through transit-oriented development (TOD) is critical to boosting Oahu’s housing inventory, which needs 26,000 units according to the latest estimates.

However, to truly accelerate TOD projects, both county and state lawmakers must embrace innovative financing tools such as community development financing to fund essential infrastructure. A prime opportunity to demonstrate this approach lies in the 98-acre New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED).

The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization’s “Hawaii Housing Factbook 2025” highlights the persistent affordability gap that is plaguing our communities, with median-priced homes out of reach for median-income families for the past 13 years. TOD zones, designed to concentrate mixed-use development near Skyline rail stations, are the logical solution. However, the high cost of infrastructure for water, electrical and sewer have stymied progress.

Community development financing, widely used in other states and municipalities, offers a proven path forward. By issuing bonds backed by future property tax receipts or special assessments from TOD developments, local government can fund upfront infrastructure without straining budgets. These bonds are repaid as new housing and commercial projects generate revenue, creating a self-sustaining cycle. This approach aligns with the Star-Advertiser’s call to seize opportunities and complements efforts to streamline permitting at the county level.

NASED, anchored by a planned 25,000-seat stadium and more than 4,000 housing units, is an ideal pilot for this strategy. The state has committed $350 million for the stadium, but the preferred builder, Aloha Halawa District Partners (AHDP), faces $179 million in infrastructure costs. Community Facilities District bonds or another type of community development financing, supported by future property tax revenue or assessments from NASED’s mixed-use development, could bridge this gap. This would enable AHDP to deliver a higher-quality stadium and accelerate housing construction, which includes affordable and workforce units.

By prioritizing NASED, lawmakers can showcase the power of creative financing to unlock TOD potential. Success here could inspire similar efforts along the Skyline corridor, from East Kapolei to Iwilei where the city’s recent land acquisitions signal progress. Unlike traditional funding, which often competes with other budget priorities, community development financing leverages future growth to pay for today’s needs, ensuring fiscal responsibility while addressing our housing crisis.

City Councilman Tyler Dos Santos- Tam has created a permitted interaction group to study the issue of community development financing, also known as tax increment financing, or TIF, which is a step in the right direction. We hope Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration fully embraces the councilman’s efforts, while also moving swiftly to use creative financing tools in TOD zones.

It’s critical for lawmakers at all levels of government to act swiftly and authorize legislation to enable community development financing mechanisms, as recommended in the state’s TOD Infrastructure Finance and Delivery Strategy. By streamlining approvals for bonds tied to property tax increments, we can ensure revenue for critical infrastructure. By starting with NASED, we can demonstrate how innovative financing can help create vibrant, transit-friendly communities.

The Star-Advertiser’s recent editorial underscores the urgency of building more housing units and removing barriers for our homebuilders. Now it’s time to go even further by funding TOD infrastructure creatively. NASED offers a once-in-a- generation chance to prove this model, delivering housing, economic vitality and a world-class stadium.

Lawmakers, the ball is in your court — to truly unlock housing it’s all about the infrastructure.

Nathaniel Kinney is executive director of Pacific Resource Partnership (PRP).