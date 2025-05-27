Letter: Biden cover-up shows depth of Dem corruption

The Democrats have finally been exposed in how they hid Joe Biden’s incapacity to be president. In my view, the entire Democrat leadership is guilty of treason. They knew Biden was mentally not present.

Biden is an example of corruption at its worst, but it’s time for Hawaii to wake up to the Democrats’ abuse of power here in the state, as well. The fires of Lahaina, poor Hawaiian Home Lands management and the biggest waste of money, rail. The rail will never make a profit. The city and state have already fudged cost overruns and other inequities. The mayor and governor have misled the voters. Time for them to resign. They both have kowtowed to the unions and special interests.

Big landowners want to fill Honolulu with high-rises, and politicians hold the cards. Open your eyes up, fellow citizens.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter