Letter: Meritocracy starts from the top of government

President Donald Trump wants to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. I disagree, but he’s the president. He wants all employment to be based on merit. I agree, and say it’s about time.

So, start with his administration: The secretary of education doesn’t know the difference between AI and steak sauce; the secretary of homeland security has no clue about a writ of habeas corpus; the FBI director just figured out his organization is not a hotbed of liberalism; national intelligence officials want to rewrite agent analysis to better comport with Trump; the secretary of defense chats about classified ops on insecure platforms; and the secretary of health and human services has no medical background and is casting doubt on vaccines that have saved thousands of lives.

If this presidency’s story were a work of fiction, it would have to be a comedy.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

