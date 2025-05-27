Letter: Meritocracy starts from the top of government

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
President Donald Trump wants to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. I disagree, but he’s the president. He wants all employment to be based on merit. I agree, and say it’s about time.
So, start with his administration: The secretary of education doesn’t know the difference between AI and steak sauce; the secretary of homeland security has no clue about a writ of habeas corpus; the FBI director just figured out his organization is not a hotbed of liberalism; national intelligence officials want to rewrite agent analysis to better comport with Trump; the secretary of defense chats about classified ops on insecure platforms; and the secretary of health and human services has no medical background and is casting doubt on vaccines that have saved thousands of lives.
If this presidency’s story were a work of fiction, it would have to be a comedy.
Jim Keefe
Waikiki
