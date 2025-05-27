Letter: President must be ally, not fair-weather friend

The president of the United States can no longer be considered the leader of the free world. In the past, POTUS would defend and aid other countries that were invaded, backing those countries who fought beside us during wars and stood beside us during times of peace.

Now, Donald Trump is throwing our allies under the bus, calling them terrible names and threatening to remove military forces from most of Europe. He has partially sided with Russia on the war in Ukraine, and has called Ukraine’s president a dictator. He falsely claimed that Ukraine started the war.

Trump sides with dictators because, I believe, he wants to become one himself. This desire shows in attempts to acquire more countries, such as Canada and Greenland, which is what all dictators do.

Let’s wake up America, and not let this bully lead our nation to ruin.

Howard Lee

Hawaii Kai

