Letter: Strict e-bike regulations can save young lives

With the increase in e-bike purchases, especially with our younger generation, I feel we can reduce the number of accidents if younger riders have a clear understanding of traffic laws. My thoughts are that when they purchase an e-bike, they should be required to take a permit test according to rules contained in the driver’s manual. Maybe also require e-bike lessons be held at local high schools. Once new owners pass the course, they can be issued a permit to ride.

I feel that if young e-bike operators understand the rules of the road, they will know how to conduct themselves on the bikes and around motor vehicles.

Jeffrey Blackwell

Mililani

