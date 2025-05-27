Letter: Trump peddles influence to enlarge family coffers

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A lot of news these days about TRUMP cryptocurrency, foreign funding for Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial, a Trump-branded beachside golf resort in Qatar, Qatar giving Trump a 747 for use as Air Force One, a Saudi firm investing $1 billion in a Trump Hotel and Tower project in Dubai, an exclusive social club in Georgetown started by Donald Trump Jr., and on and on.

Is any of this ethical? Is this what our president and his family network should be doing — seemingly peddling U.S. influence, power and military aid to foreign governments and well-heeled oligarchs for personal enrichment? No, it’s shameful.

Locally, is it more shameful that our legislative leaders are shelving sunshine and pay-to-play bills to keep their own alleged unethical behavior free from press and public scrutiny? Seems democracy at all levels needs revision.

Dale Jensen

Kailua

