Off the news: A new option to donate reusable goods

One reason that household clutter builds up is the effort it takes to keep it out of the landfill. The city hopes its new partnership with Re-use Hawai‘i and Goodwill Hawaii, starting this weekend, provides a new option, at least for Windward Oahu residents.

Donations of reusable household items, furniture and building materials will be accepted 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at the city’s Kapaa Transfer Station in Kailua (scroll down at www.reusehawaii.org/donate-materials for a complete list). Family and friends still can get first pick before it goes, of course.