Off the news: Convention center repair timeline in danger

Planning for $100 million in repairs at the Hawaii Convention Center is well underway, with work expected to begin early next year. But the timetable has been threatened by the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s suspension of the project’s top manager, finance VP Isaac Choy, following allegations he created a hostile work environment with racist and sexist comments.

Center General Manager Teri Orton had suggested, unsuccessfully, that HTA keep Choy in charge of the repairs so things stay on schedule. Workarounds are needed — and it’s on Orton, as well as HTA’s board and its interim CEO Caroline Anderson to keep work rolling on time.