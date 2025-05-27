Editorial: All landfill options must be exhausted

Oahu residents feel no closer to a rational solution for the waning capacity of the island’s Waimanalo Gulch municipal landfill on Oahu’s west side. That’s because the state Legislature refused to even discuss the possibility of making any adjustments to Act 73, a law with severe restrictions on landfill siting, such as a ban on conservation lands and requiring a buffer zone of at least a half-mile around residences, schools and hospitals.

Instead, lawmakers have underscored their opposition to a city proposal for a replacement landfill on active pineapple fields near Wahiawa, which sits above a subterranean aquifer. It was an easy enough move for legislators, but one that offered no constructive options out of a tough situation.

Some have concluded that this means a retreat to expand Oahu’s time-limited and unpopular location near Nanakuli, but that conclusion seems premature. There might be possibilities that haven’t been exhausted — including the potential that a new site could be found on land now being leased for military training.

State lawmakers have passed House Bill 969, which prohibits landfills above potable groundwater sources or in agricultural districts in Hawaii. If it is enacted, the measure also would ban construction, modification or expansion of a waste or disposal facility on land above a significant aquifer.

By contrast, lawmakers did not even give a hearing to bills that sought to adjust a state environmental law — Act 73 enacted in 2020 — that calls for a buffer zone from any waste or disposal facility and prohibits a nonemergency landfill in a conservation district. Those should have been discussed, at a minimum.

Gov. Josh Green should veto HB 969 and press the Legislature to weigh changes to Act 73. Possibly the conservation ban or required buffer zone could be narrowed so that more sites could be considered.

HB 748 and Senate Bill 668 were those measures that were never heard, which denied residents the ability to see that examination for themselves.

Further, state health officials rightly point out that even with extending the lifespan of the existing Waimanalo Gulch landfill, which the city might now be forced to pursue, the clock will eventually run out on its use.

The ultimate results, they say, may be worse than opting for the city’s currently proposed Central Oahu site.

“If landfill sites are not available, costs for proper management of waste will significantly increase, and we will likely see increased illegal dumping as a cost avoidance, ” according to state Department of Health testimony — an outcome that “will create a greater environmental impact than what this measure is trying to prevent.”

A new development that came after the Legislature’s May 2 adjournment: A possible reduction of state-owned land that the Army wants to retain for training once leases expire in 2029. That prospect was raised in a final environmental impact statement for Army leases of Oahu lands, pointing to possible changes in the use of state lands in Kahuku, Kawailoa-Poamoho on the Central Oahu Koolau slopes and Makua on the Waianae Coast.

Army officials state in the EIS that the future preference is to lease only 450 acres in Kahuku and not to lease any state land at the other two sites.

Ian Scheuring, Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s deputy communications director, told the Star-Advertiser that the city preferred the Wahiawa site because it was more distant from homes, schools and medical facilities. But he acknowledged that legislators could have made site selection criteria more flexible.

In any case, the city administration should not yet conclude that an extension at Waimanalo Gulch is its only choice. The reduction in state land the Army is seeking should prompt the city to engage in more discussions over sites that could be freed up — including federal land.

So much time has been invested in the search for a new landfill site for Oahu, and for good reason. Responsibly managing Oahu’s waste disposal is crucial, and the search should be exhaustive. The city hasn’t yet reached that point.