Maui doctor’s wife agrees to have TRO dismissed

The wife of a Maui doctor who allegedly tried to kill her March 24 on an Oahu hiking trail agreed Friday to have a temporary restraining order filed in Maui Family Court dismissed.

Arielle Konig’s attorney, Brandon Segal, said the reason is because husband Gerhardt Konig’s no-bail status in his criminal case in the Oahu Circuit Court is now officially permanent and there is a no-contact order in place.

Segal said the TRO, which was “an extra layer of protection,” is “just not necessary now” since there is no chance of him harming her.

Maui Family Court Judge Bevanne Bowers ordered the TRO be dissolved “without prejudice,” since the parties agreed to it, which allows Arielle Konig to apply for a TRO again if her husband’s status should change.

“Why go through the trauma of having to testify at a hearing when she’s already going to have to testify in the criminal trial?” Segal said.

The anesthesiologist was indicted on second-degree attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill his wife by throwing her off a cliff on what is commonly known as the Pali Puka trail, by hitting her head with a rock and by trying to stab her with a syringe filled with an unknown substance.

The court waived Gerhardt Konig’s presence at the Friday TRO hearing. His attorney, Manta Dircks, appeared on his behalf. He did not respond to the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s call for comment.

In the criminal case, Judge Paul Wong denied bail May 14 for Konig, citing the seriousness of the crime, the evidence that shows he hid from law enforcement, and that he poses a serious flight risk and a danger to his wife.

The prosecution alleges the 46-year-old doctor phoned his adult son and told him that he tried to kill his wife because she was cheating on him.

Konig pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her TRO petition, Arielle Konig said, “The Respondent (Gerhardt Konig) has attempted to kill me, and I am fearful for the safety of my family members, whom the Respondent may also attempt to physically harm or kill.”

In addition to their two children, she included his 19-year-old son, her mother and stepfather, and her mother’s dog.

Arielle Konig also filed for divorce May 6 in Maui Family Court, seeking full custody of their two young children.