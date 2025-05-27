Few details released on more than 100 immigration arrests
HOMELAND SECURITY / Feb. 1
In early May, Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced 50 arrests in Hawaii. However, information on where their crimes occurred, when and on what islands the 50 people were arrested was not made public. Above, in February, Hawaii federal agents confront Rays Rayphand, one of eight people arrested on Oahu in connection with the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 5
Chuck Freedman of Allies in Resistance is demanding transparency from immigration officials. Freedman is shown during a 50501 protest — 50 protests, 50 states, one day — against Project 2025 at the state Capitol.