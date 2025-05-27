Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thousands gather for the annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii event

By Mia Anzalone

Today Updated 11:23 p.m.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Participants placed lanterns Monday onto the water at the 27th Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii at Ala Moana Regional Park.
Participants placed lanterns Monday onto the water at the 27th Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii at Ala Moana Regional Park.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Zeyla Antolin, 11, left, and Zylie Antolin, 8, placed lanterns onto the water Monday to remember their brother at the 27th Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii at Ala Moana Regional Park.
Zeyla Antolin, 11, left, and Zylie Antolin, 8, placed lanterns onto the water Monday to remember their brother at the 27th Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii at Ala Moana Regional Park.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, head priest of Shinnyo-­en, Shinso Ito, center, led the ceremony.
Above, head priest of Shinnyo-­en, Shinso Ito, center, led the ceremony.

