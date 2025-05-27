Thousands gather for the annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii event
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Participants placed lanterns Monday onto the water at the 27th Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii at Ala Moana Regional Park.
Zeyla Antolin, 11, left, and Zylie Antolin, 8, placed lanterns onto the water Monday to remember their brother at the 27th Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii at Ala Moana Regional Park.
Above, head priest of Shinnyo-en, Shinso Ito, center, led the ceremony.