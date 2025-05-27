Vets, community honor fallen service members
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
“America’s gold star families remind us the fallen heroes we are gathered to remember were sons and daughters, parents, siblings, husbands and wives. In life the brave men and women who died protecting our country and our freedom were someone’s entire world.”
Rick Blangiardi
The Honolulu mayor is shown above with wife Karen Chang as they placed a wreath to honor armed forces veterans Monday during the 74th Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl