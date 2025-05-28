Honolulu Star-Advertiser

19-year-old man dead, 3 people injured in Makaha shooting

By Star-Advertiser staff

Last updated 11:01 p.m.

One man was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a shooting in Makaha Wednesday night, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said personnel responded around 9 p.m to a Lahaina Street address where multiple people had been shot.

A 19-year-old man with a gun shot wound was dead on arrival and paramedics treated three other victims — a 39-year-old woman and two other 19-year-old men — and took them to a hospital in serious condition, according to EMS.

Honolulu police dispatch said officers responded to a homicide call in the 84-900 block of Lahaina Street just after 9 p.m.

In a social media post, the Honolulu Police Department said that officers responded to “a scene where multiple people are injured and one person has been pronounced dead.”

HPD said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police asked the public to stay away from the area as emergency personnel responded and investigated.

EMS said it dispatched multiple ambulances and two chiefs to the shooting scene.

