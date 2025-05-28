Brush fire broke out near Kahului Airport runway

The Maui Emergency Management Agency is asking the public to avoid the area near Kahului Airport, where Maui firefighters contained a brush fire and are mopping up.

“There is an active brush fire in the area of Haleakala Highway and Lelepio Place,” said MEMA in the alert issued at 10:43 a.m. “First responders are on scene. Please avoid the area to allow first responders to work. No action is needed at this time.”

The Hawaii Department of Transportation confirmed there was a brush fire near Kahului Airport’s Runway 2.

At 11:05 a.m., DOT posted on X that Airport Rescue and Firefighting crews and partners put out active flames near the runway, and that flights are resuming. Travelers should check with their airlines for any flight changes.

Maui #OGG 5/28/25 11:05 a.m.: ARFF crews and partners have put out active flames near Runway 2 at Kahului Airport. Flights are resuming. Travelers should check with their airlines for any flight changes. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) May 28, 2025

This post will be updated once more information becomes available.