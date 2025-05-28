Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Court blocks Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

By Dietrich Knauth and Daniel Wiessner / Reuters

Today Last updated 1:45 p.m.

REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2. A federal court today blocked President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from nations that sell more to the United States than they buy.

REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO

President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2. A federal court today blocked President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from nations that sell more to the United States than they buy.

NEW YORK >> A federal court today blocked President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from nations that sell more to the United States than they buy.

The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade said the Constitution gives Congress exclusive powers to regulate commerce with other countries that are not trumped by the president’s emergency powers to safeguard the U.S. economy.

The lawsuit, filed by the nonpartisan Liberty Justice Center on behalf of five small U.S. businesses that import goods from countries targeted by the duties, was the first major legal challenge to Trump’s tariffs.

The companies — which range from a New York wine and spirits importer to a Virginia-based maker of educational kits and musical instruments — have said the tariffs will hurt their ability to do business.

The lawsuit is one of seven court challenges to Trump’s tariff policies, along with challenges from 13 U.S. states and other groups of small businesses.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide