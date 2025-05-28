DOH: Travel-related Zika virus case confirmed on Oahu

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed a travel-related case of Zika virus on Oahu — the first in the state in six years.

An investigation of the case, along with two people who may have been exposed, is underway, according to DOH in a news release sent Tuesday evening.

Vector control teams have been deployed to areas where the three individuals spent time, including neighborhoods in Waialua and Haleiwa on Oahu’s North Shore.

Health officials, meanwhile, are urging the public to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and reduce mosquito breeding to prevent Zika transmission.

Zika is a mosquito-borne disease, along with dengue and chikungunya.

The last travel-related Zika case in Hawaii was reported in 2019. From 2015 to 2019, when Zika was circulating globally, travel-related cases were frequently reported in the state.

During that period, Zika cases in Hawaii peaked at 25 in 2017.

DOH said no locally acquired cases have been documented in Hawaii.

The Zika virus – like dengue — spreads primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. While Hawaii has the mosquito species capable of transmitting Zika, the virus is not established in Hawaii.

It can also be spread through sex, or to a fetus during pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – and infection during pregnancy can cause certain birth defects.

The most common symptoms of Zika include fever, rash, headache, and joint and muscle pain. Many people infected with Zika, however, will not have symptoms or will only have mild symptoms, CDC said.

Travelers visiting countries with Zika virus should try to prevent mosquito bites during their trip as well as for three weeks after returning. Anyone experiencing symptoms within two weeks after visiting an area with Zika risk should consult a health care provider.

The public is urged to take help prevent Zika transmission by taking the following steps:

>> Apply insect repellent on exposed skin, especially when outdoors. Use EPA-registered products that contain 20–30% DEET. Other effective ingredients include picaridin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, and IR3535.

>> Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

>> Ensure screens are intact and doors are kept closed to keep mosquitoes out of homes and businesses.

>> Remove standing water around homes and buildings, including water in buckets, flower pots, used tires and plants such as bromeliads.